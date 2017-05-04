Clemson Tigers can be found in every profession, and many are published authors. Here is a short, but not exhaustive, list of alumni authors and some of their books that may pique your interest.

Michel Smoak Stone ’91

Border Child: A Novel (Penguin Random House) tells the story of Héctor and Lilia and the brighter future they dreamed for their family in the United. States. Stone drops readers into the contemporary immigrant experience of a marriage at the breaking point, strained by the consequences of wanting more for the next generation. Stone’s first novel The Iguana Tree (Hub City Press), was the University’s Freshman Summer Reading Program selection in 2013. The novel examines the obstacles of pursuing a new life, set amid the perils of illegal border crossing. From publishing in her hometown of Spartanburg, Stone has gone on with her second novel to land a deal with Random House, working with the legendary Nan Talese. Read a Q&A with Stone about Border Child.

Otha H. “Skeet” Vaughan Jr. ’51, M ’59

There is Something in the Air: Clemson University Aviation and Space Heritage (Vaughan Publishing) compiles the early history of the Clemson Aero Club and Clemson’s aviation and space heritage from 1927 thru 2006.

Claude Cooper ’67

Finding Strong (CreateSpace) details a powerful, inspirational true story of the life of a survivor, elite athlete, coach, teacher, mentor and victim’s advocate.

D. Charles Williams ’74

What’s Done in the Dark: Affair-Proofing and Recovery from Infidelity — A self-help guide for couples (BookLogix) details 28 reasons why infidelity occurs and provides a common-sense, four-stage path to helping couples establish healthy marital boundaries.

Jerry Whittle ’79

Clemson in the Sixties: Seeking Manhood in Troubled Times (Amazon Digital Services) chronicles the author’s experiences of growing up in a small college town.

Kelly Durham ’80

Berlin Calling (Lake Union Publishing) takes place in pre-war Germany in 1938. As an American abroad, Maggie O’Dea finds herself falling in love with a soldier and with a job in the propaganda ministry.

Doug Russell ’80

Succeeding in the Project Management Jungle; How to Manage the People Side of Projects (AMACOM) shows how to invest in and manage your most important resource — your people.

J. Claude Huguley ’81

Transforming Fear with Love: Trusting the Gift of Grace (Amazon Digital Services) offers readers a path for spiritual recovery and authentic living.

Dana Crowe Bodney ’82

The Red Leaves of Autumn (CreateSpace) offers the changing season to bring promise of new beginnings for some and mystery and mayhem for others in this mystery set on the vibrant Southern coast.

Dennis Brown ’83

Tomorrow is Never Promised: Aaron’s Story (Fulton Books) tells the story of the journey to hope and healing after losing a child in an automobile accident.

George Davis ’83, M ’86

Food and Nutrition Economics: Fundamentals for Health Sciences (Oxford University Press) is a resource for non-economists to understand basic economic principles that govern food and nutritional systems.

Michael L. Puldy ’84

The Millennial’s Guide to Business Travel: Lessons for the Next Generation of Road Warriors (CreateSpace) gives tips learned by experienced business travelers.

Sam Blackman ’85, M ’87, M ’06; Tim Bourret, assistant athletic director of football communications.

If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Clemson Tigers Sideline, Locker Room, and Press Box (Triumph Books) goes behind the scenes for die-hard fans and history buffs.

B. Andrew Farah ’86

Hemingway’s Brain (University of South Carolina Press) is the first forensic psychiatric examination of the Nobel Prize-winning author with new conclusions about what led to his suicide. Rocke Crowe ’87 Grow Me, Guard Me, Guide Me (Warren Publishing) combines scripture and prose for a perfect first children’s book.

J. Drew Lanham ’88, M ’90, Ph.D. ’97

The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature (Milkweed Editions) is a rare and original story, one that speaks to the larger landscape of American identity. Watch a video from Lanham to learn more about his story.

Claretha Hughes ’91

Diversity Intelligence (Palgrave Macmillan) takes on the concept of valuing the differences in employees without attempting to make everyone alike.

Dean Harman ’92

Win by Not Losing (Emerald Book Company) uncovers the fallacies and flaws in Wall Street-style investing.

Kimberly Anderson Massey ’98

A Girl’s Guide to Abstinence (CreateSpace) is the latest of five books by Massey. In this, she uses her biology teacher background to provide informed answers.

Emily Benson Martin ’10, M ’12

Ashes to Fire (HarperVoyager Impulse) follows up Queen Mona’s journey from Martin’s first novel, Woodwalker. Queen Mona must struggle to reshape her view of the world and face truths for herself and her country.

David Hueber ’12

In the Rough: The Business Game of Golf (TCU Press) takes the reader through the author’s professional career on and off the golf course revealing the golf industry at its most awkward and best.

If you’re a published author, send us a high-resolution image of your book cover so we can include you in next spring’s “Alumni Authors.” Send to Julia Sellers at jdselle@clemson.edu or 114 Daniel Dr., Clemson, S.C. 29631.