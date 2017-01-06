Barbados: Brian Jeffrey Lunsford ’88, ’89M and Diana Lambert Lunsford ’88

2016 marks 50 years of independence for Barbados. Brian Jeffrey Lunsford celebrated 50 trips around the sun in June of 2016. In 7 short months, I too will finish my 5th decade. As a couple who enjoy marathon racing, it seemed only fitting that we travel to Barbados for the Run Barbados races. We ran a 1 mile race on Friday, a 5k on Saturday and finished the weekend on Sunday with the marathon (Diana) and half marathon (Brian) event. We ran the Saturday 5k in our Clemson colors and hurried back to the resort to watch the Tigers win the ACC Championship. Although the participants were primarily from the UK and Canada, we did have two spectators give us a “Go Tigers” shout out along the course.