BEHAVING BADLY

A Costly Epidemic

Scott and Zagenczyk will be the first to tell you that the prevalence of discord in the workplace comes with a price tag.

The Workplace Bullying Institute calls abuse among employees “an American epidemic.” In a national survey conducted in 2014, the institute found:

27 percent of employees have current or past direct experience with abusive conduct at work.

72 percent of the American public is aware of workplace bullying. • Bosses are still in the majority of bullies.

72 percent of employers deny, discount, encourage, rationalize or defend the abuse.

Another study conducted by CPP Global Human Capital Report in 2008 found that U.S. employees spend nearly three hours a week dealing with conflict. That study estimated conflict issues amounted to approximately $359 billion in paid hours (based on $17.95 hourly earnings), or the equivalent of 385 million working days in a year.

The study also showed 25 percent of employees said avoiding conflict led to sickness or absence from work. Equally alarming, nearly 10 percent reported workplace conflict led to project failure, and more than one-third said conflict resulted in someone leaving the company.

“There’s no question, bad behavior by a boss or between employees is costing organizations billions of dollars each year,” says Zagenczyk. “A bad apple on the team can diminish productivity, prompt sick days and even lead to turnover, which is costly in hiring and training replacements.”

Through all of her years of research, Scott is still surprised at the prevalence of abuse among workforces. “I am still taken aback by how these behavior topics resonate with people and how widespread they are. So many work cultures allow this to happen,” Scott says. “As adults, we know that fear, intimidation and degradation is not a successful approach to managing people, but it goes unrestrained in many organizations.”

She says certain business sectors, such as the health care and financial industries, are more susceptible to abusive cultures. “The frequent face-to-face interactions are more prevalent and consequently more prone to stress, so these industries generally see abusive behavior more than others. However, when it comes to bullying, the most vulnerable sectors are the hospitality industry and education.”

Like most of us, the two researchers have first-hand experiences with conflict in the workplace, both during their undergraduate years. “When I was 19, I grew a beard while working in a bank,” says Zagenczyk. “Though the bank didn’t have a rule against beards, my supervisor hated them. So, he made me change bathroom urinal deodorizer cakes until I shaved the beard.”

Though Zagenczyk held out a week and a half before shaving, he did learn a lesson. “I learned there were informal rules and that if you don’t adhere to norms in certain cultures, there are consequences.”

In college, Scott worked at a mom-and-pop restaurant where she had a boss who was nicknamed “Satan.”

“His leadership style was to humiliate and shame people to get them to perform,” says Scott. “It was a horrible culture that he had created. The straw that broke the camel’s back for me was when one of our servers dropped a pizza on the floor that she was about to serve. She was so scared about how the manager would react, that she served the pizza to the customer. That was an aha moment to me at a young age about how not to manage people.”