Clemson at its Core

This past year, the sound of construction permeated nearly every part of campus. Memorial Stadium, Littlejohn Coliseum and the Doug Kingsmore Stadium have all reopened with additions and renovations; the new Watt Family Innovation Center is bustling with activity; and the new Douthit Hills development, which will change a main gateway to campus, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.

This past fall, the project known as Core Campus opened for business, with residence halls for 700 students, a large dining facility, and a new home for the Honors College and the Calhoun Honors Residential College. Two classrooms, a library with seating for 20, a Great Hall study/social space, three reservable study rooms and administrative spaces for National Scholars and the Honors College complete the picture.

Two residence halls house approximately 400 Honors students; another Core Campus residence hall houses about 290 first-year students. Professor Bill Lasser, who is director of the Calhoun Honors College, and Sue Lasser, who works with the PEER (Programs for Educational Enrichment and Retention) program, serve as the Faculty-in-Residence for the Calhoun Honors Residential College.

 

