The weather was clear the week of Homecoming 2016 as students spent the week constructing floats for the theme of “Coming Home to Clemson.” While floats were going up, another group of students, faculty and volunteers were on the other end of Bowman Field, building Clemson’s 23rd Habitat for Humanity house built since 1997 and providing a local family with affordable housing.
-
-
Chris Heavner, campus pastor for Clemson University and faculty advisor for Clemson Habitat for Humanity, catches a tape measure during the building of a Habitat for Humanity house on Bowman Field, Oct. 5, 2016. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Clemson University students and volunteers construct a Habitat for Humanity home on Bowman Field Oct. 5, 2016. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Clemson University students help construct a home for Habitat for Humanity on Bowman Field, Oct. 5, 2016. Clemson students built a home for the charity every year as part of their homecoming celebrations. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Clemson University students help construct a home for Habitat for Humanity on Bowman Field, Oct. 5, 2016. Clemson students built a home for the charity every year as part of their homecoming celebrations. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Clemson University students help construct a home for Habitat for Humanity on Bowman Field, Oct. 5, 2016. Clemson students built a home for the charity every year as part of their homecoming celebrations. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Clemson University students help construct a home for Habitat for Humanity on Bowman Field, Oct. 5, 2016. Clemson students built a home for the charity every year as part of their homecoming celebrations. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Clemson University students Monica Spritzki, a sophomore studying chemistry from Cincinnati, OH, and Ashley Bonnette, a senior studying chemistry from Columbia, S.C., help lay out the floor for a Habitat for Humanity house on Bowman Field, Oct. 5, 2016. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Clemson University students Monica Spritzki, a sophomore studying chemistry from Cincinnati, OH, and Ashley Bonnette, a senior studying chemistry from Columbia, S.C., help lay out the floor for a Habitat for Humanity house on Bowman Field, Oct. 5, 2016. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Clemson University students Monica Spritzki, a sophomore studying chemistry from Cincinnati, OH, and Ashley Bonnette, a senior studying chemistry from Columbia, S.C., help lay out the floor for a Habitat for Humanity house on Bowman Field, Oct. 5, 2016. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Volunteers work on a Habitat for Humanity home on Clemson University’s Bowman Field as part of Homecoming week celebrations. Clemson students and volunteers build a home every year during Homecoming week. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Volunteers work on a Habitat for Humanity home on Clemson University’s Bowman Field as part of Homecoming week celebrations. Clemson students and volunteers build a home every year during Homecoming week. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Chris Heavner, campus pastor for Clemson University and faculty advisor for Clemson Habitat for Humanity, shares a laugh with other volunteers during the building of a Habitat for Humanity house on Bowman Field, Oct. 5, 2016. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Clemson University legend (Ret) U.S. Army Col. Ben Skardon, 99, a survivor of the Bataan Death March, talks with friends at the Tigerama homecoming event on Bowman Field, Oct. 14, 2016. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Member of Clemson University’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and the Sigma Nu and Triangle fraternities, construct their float for Tigerama, an annual homecoming celebration that happens on Bowman Field, Oct. 14, 2016. (Photo by Ken Scar)
-
-
Clemson University Mills Griffin, a sophomore from Spartanburg, S.C. majoring in mechanical engineering, makes a leaping catch while playing football with some of his brothers from the Sigma Nu fraternity after completing their float for the Tigerama homecoming celebration, Oct. 14, 2016. (Photo by Ken Scar)
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!