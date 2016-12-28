EYRAUD HONORED AS VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

Lily Eyraud ’12 was presented with the Volunteer of the Year award at the Fall Band Party in Greenville in October. A retirement financial planner at TIAA-CREF in Charlotte, Eyraud also is enrolled in the Duke University Cross Continent MBA program.

Currently the communication lead for the Charlotte Clemson Club, Eyraud has implemented a social media strategy and manages a team of four to create digital content for the club’s social channels. She served as the Charlotte Clemson Young Alumni Council Representative from 2013 to 2015, where she implemented strategic event planning and communication to engage young alumni. She also spearheaded new events and programming to increase engagement. She previously served as the Clemson Young Alumni Council engagement chair, where she co-chaired the Fall Band Party and helped to more than double event attendance over the previous year.

Her volunteer activity doesn’t just benefit Clemson. Since 2013, she has been a United Way Young Leaders Council member, where she creates events and networking opportunities for Charlotte young professionals. She has been a regional recruitment coordinator for Gamma Phi Beta sorority since 2014 and was the Gamma Phi Beta Charlotte Alumnae Chapter president in 2012-2013. In addition, she served as the sorority’s education adviser for the chapter at the University of South Carolina.