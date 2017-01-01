The clinic is the most ambitious project to date for Odulair, the mobile clinic’s manufacturer, which has built dozens of mobile clinics for other organizations such as the Mandela Kids Foundation in Africa. Watt worked closely with Anita Chambers, president and CEO of Odulair, to create a unique, durable design for the clinic, and Chambers more than delivered.

One of Watt’s primary concerns was the clinic’s off-road capabilities to allow them to provide care to farmworkers on-site. Odulair started the project with a four-wheel drive base so that the clinic could tackle almost any terrain. It runs off of a diesel engine, but the drive base is such that a special license is not required to operate it. Wi-Fi connectivity is also improved over previous units, both in reliability and security in handling patient medical records. Due to spotty connections with previous clinics, staff had to sometimes create records with pen and paper that would be entered electronically upon their return to the Sullivan Center.

When parked, the clinic draws 100 percent of its power from a special solar battery system, which eliminates the noise and fumes from a traditional generator and decreases operation and maintenance costs. According to Chambers, it is the world’s first mobile clinic to incorporate 100 percent solar operations. “I think we’ve all dreamed of using solar power in this way for a long time, but the technology is finally at a stage where it can be useful,” she said. “Mobile clinics are required to sit in farm fields or other remote locations for eight or more hours a day, so the use of solar power is a huge improvement.”

For staff members on board the clinic, the many technological features may pale in comparison to something comparatively simple: space. The clinic features flexClinic™ technology, so that its walls move and convert the main clinic into a space composed of anywhere from one to five rooms. The clinic can be used as one large patient education room that fits 20 or a combination of rooms that serve lab, reception and exam room needs.

Megan Kyle serves as lead nurse practitioner on the Sullivan Center’s mobile clinic, and with previous experience on the last mobile clinic, she immediately saw the benefit to having more space. An extra exam room means nurse practitioners can see more patients, and flexible walls offer more patient privacy.

“Cramped conditions might help us forge a personal connection with patients a little quicker,” Kyle said, “but more space will allow us to see more patients and make them feel less like they’re on an assembly line.”