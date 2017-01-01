The attention Laura Soto paid to her health kicked into overdrive when she was diagnosed with diabetes two years ago. With unreliable transportation, no health insurance and a lack of fluency in English, she experienced an understandable level of frustration moving from clinic to clinic just to get blood work done, let alone get a clear sense of a way forward with her health.
Luckily for her, help came in the form of the Clemson University Joseph F. Sullivan Center. The Sullivan Center staff performed the requisite blood work, and the center’s translator and health coach helped Soto understand what steps she could take to improve her health through diet. She said she was spoiled by the staff. “The Sullivan Center provided me with a lot of good information that was easy to understand,” Soto said through a translator. “Since my first visit, my diabetes has improved, and I’ve gotten used to all the excellent people; I don’t want anyone else to draw my blood now.”
The best part, according to Soto, is that these services came to her in Walhalla. She received those screenings, along with a mammogram and Pap smear, through the Sullivan Center’s mobile clinic. She was skeptical at first of receiving care from a mobile clinic, but the results made her a believer.
Unveiled in November 2016, the Sullivan Center’s new mobile health clinic allows the center to effectively reach underserved communities and demonstrates to Clemson students the unique challenges in the care of vulnerable patients like Soto. Paula Watt, director of the Sullivan Center, has seen the center go through two previous mobile clinics since her arrival in 1996, and the Sullivan Center has operated mobile clinics for more than 26 years.
This iteration is anything but ordinary. The new clinic is the world’s first to operate completely off of solar power when parked, and it includes a variety of other features designed to optimize mobile health delivery. According to Watt, the new, one-of-a-kind vehicle that is larger, more efficient and more versatile allows the center to reach underserved communities more effectively.
“We did immeasurable homework on what we wanted, because the clinic is a rolling billboard for Clemson University and the outreach it provides,” Watt said. “This vehicle is truly a dream come true for me and our staff.”
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!