New workers in town

The project began in 2014 when the goats, on loan from Ron Searcy of Wells Farm in Horse Shoe, N.C., were released into another area adjacent to Hunnicutt Creek. They’ve also eaten their way through invasive species in the area between Lee Hall and the Strom Thurmond Institute and on 3 1/2 acres along the seventh hole of Walker Golf Course.

According to Searcy, the project is beneficial to the goats as well. “Going into a wildly overgrown area is far more beneficial for goats than being in a pasture. Like deer, goats are browsers. They prefer to eat high … off the ground. The plants they like to eat are extremely nutritious. And staying off the ground adds to the benefit by reducing the amount of parasites they consume.”

Sawyer hopes the end result of this project will be greater than simply clearing out unsightly brush. He wants people to care about preserving areas such as Hunnicutt Creek.