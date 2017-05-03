Peru: Walton Norris ’02

My wife and I recently visited Peru, and like many visitors to that beautiful country, we journeyed into the mountains to make our pilgrimage to the famous Incan ruins of Machu Picchu. While in the city of Cusco, known as the gateway to Machu Picchu, we visited a local watering hole called “Norton Rat’s Tavern” located on the main town square.

The walls and ceiling of the pub were covered with various flags from around the world, including some that represented a variety of sports teams. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to donate my Tiger Rag, and they welcomed the addition.

Why was it important to me to leave this small token of the University that I love so dearly in a city that sits over 11,000 feet above sea level? “…that the Tiger’s roar may echo o’er the mountain heights.”

Go Tigers!