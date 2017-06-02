Atelier InSite Sparks Creativity at Clemson’s Core

Core Campus is a hub of activity. It’s a place where students can dine, study and even sleep. Now they’ll also be able to experience an original work of art by nationally and internationally acclaimed artist Koryn Rolstad of Koryn Rolstad Studios in Seattle.
A dazzling array of translucent, colored, winged elements, “Illuminated Chroma Wind Trees” was commissioned by Atelier InSite, Clemson’s Public Art Program, a student-driven Creative Inquiry initiative to bring artwork to the University. The one-of-a-kind structure has two components: 90 tree forms that are featured on the outside of the building and more than 1,200 bird-like wing forms that appear to be flying inside.
“This is a uniquely Clemson project in that it is a ‘by students, for students’ endeavor,” said David Detrich, one of three professors leading Atelier InSite’s efforts. “It is important to the campus for the simple fact that it makes visible, in a very public and tangible way, human creativity which enhances the existing cultural capital that makes this University such a distinctive place.”
Michala Stewart is a rising senior participating in Atelier InSite. She was one of seven students who helped assemble the structure in May by putting together approximately 15,000 individual parts, including screws, metal rods and, of course, purple and orange acrylic wing-shaped forms.
“Clemson is a great University nationally known for programs like engineering and architecture,” said Stewart. “But by incorporating works like this in public places we can educate the campus about the other majors here. Otherwise, art may only stay in our department, and it’s something we should share with everyone.”
