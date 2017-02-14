Switzerland: Meredith Ellis ’18, Mary Kate Carter ’18, Kaitlynn Haney ’18, Raven Whelan ’18

We, just a group of Clemson students studying abroad, were taking a day trip to Geneva, Switzerland when we had our first overseas Clemson moment. We were hiking to the top of Mt. Salève, which is just across the border from Geneva into France. The weather was beautiful, the snow was melting, and we had a picture-perfect view of the Alps from the top of the mountain. So, of course, we had to take a picture with our Tiger Rag. While we were posing, a voice called out, “Are y’all holding a Clemson flag?” We responded yes indeed, surprised that we had run into a fellow Southerner who knew about Clemson at the top of a European mountain. He asked us if he could take a picture of us holding the Tiger Rag because one of his friends is a Clemson alumni and would love to see that he had run into some Clemson students. We posed for him, happy to show off our tiger pride. So, Clemson alumni, wherever you are, I hope you enjoyed the picture of us on top of Mt. Salève, and I am so happy that our small, Clemson worlds were able to collide.