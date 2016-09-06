Tracking Tigers
It seems that no matter where you go in the world, from Timbuktu to Turbeville, you meet someone with a Clemson connection. Tigers are spread far and wide, and if you wear something with a Tiger Paw, they’re sure to comment on it.
Click on your state to see how many Tigers live near you, or on the other side of the globe. States filled with orange have active Clemson clubs. Find the one nearest you.
Note: This data is current of as June 27,2016. View this data in real time.
Minnesota also has an active Clemson Club as of spring 2016. Come join us!
We’ve got you added now! Thanks for letting us know we missed it.
Thanks for giving a “shout out” to my hometown, Turbeville, SC.
Ty Green ’95
If there’s really 117 alumni in Maine, why doesn’t Maine have an alumni club?
The nearest Clemson club I am aware of is in Boston, which is many hours south of us and not worth the drive .
Local Alumni clubs depend on local alumni taking the initiative to start them. I’d encourage you to contact the alumni office at info@alumni.clemson.edu and they can offer you assistance in getting one started!
What about Canadian Clemson Alumni?
Right now we just have them divided by states within the U.S. and by continent, so Canada is lumped in with all of North America. I can pull that information for you if you’d like.