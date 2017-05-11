  • Thin Ice

    Art professor documents beauty and loss in National Parks
    By Clinton Colmenares

Assistant Professor of Art Todd Anderson is a printmaker, skilled at transferring beauty and wonder from landscapes onto paper. His most recent project, The Last Glacier, involved hiking more than 500 miles through Glacier National Park over the last six years.
