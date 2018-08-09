Africa: Breen Weir ’15

“I had three weeks between jobs and decided, very last minute, to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro — the tallest mountain in Africa. We arrived at the Lemosho trail head, and about five minutes before we started our ascent, I notice the unforgettable Clemson colors and logo. The purple sweatshirt was worn by a Swahili-speaking, Tanzanian native with a friendly face. We couldn’t communicate well, but the Tiger Pride was there!”