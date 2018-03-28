Alaska: Brian Cashion M ’75, Ph.D. ’80

Brian Cashion M ’75, Ph.D. ’80, and Sara Ungrodt toured Alaska in March 2018. The tour included a bush plane flight from Fairbanks to Coldfoot, followed by a tour bus ride back to Fairbanks, including a stop at the Arctic Circle!

“We observed a great night of aurorae at the Yukon River Camp and at Joy, Alaska. We also had great fun on sled dog rides at Dallas Seavey’s training facility. There are 66 adult dogs and over 20 puppies. The Anchorage Museum has recently been refurbished and is a must-see.”