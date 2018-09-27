All the ways you can Reunion

Fall Band Party
This is a great occasion for alumni of all ages to gather and reconnect. Sponsored by the Young Alumni Council, IPTAY and the Alumni Association, the event will be held this fall on Friday, November 2, the night before the Louisville game. Catch up with friends, grab some snacks and dinner from local food truck vendors, and listen to some great music entertaiment. Mark your calendar now and plan to join us this year.

Details about all the ways you can reunion will be available at clemson.edu/alumni.

