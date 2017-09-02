Alumni Association hosts Spring Fling

More than 2,000 alumni of all ages returned to campus this spring to enjoy Spring Fling, a new event held on the day of the spring football game. Twenty student organizations, colleges and departments reserved tents to allow their alumni groups to gather for a tailgate-style reunion with food provided by food trucks and entertainment by DJ Sha and local favorite, the Brooks Dixon Band.

Tailgating games for kids and adults added to the festive atmosphere, and a good showing by the football team topped off the afternoon. Plan now to attend next year!

See more pictures.

