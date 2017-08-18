America the Beautiful: Kip ’96 and Joy Jordan

Kip Jordan (class of 1996) and his wife Joy traveled across the country from Loris, South Carolina to Colorado Springs, Colorado with Reclaim ministries. They, along with 18 others, served in rescue missions along the way and performed a music program with the group. They had the opportunity to sing “America the Beautiful” here at the top of Pike’s Peak while sporting their Clemson colors! The lyrics of “America the Beautiful” were written by Katharine Lee Bates because the view from Pike’s Peak was so breathtakingly beautiful.