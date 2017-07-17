Bahamas: Rider, Edwards, Clayton and Cannon families

/ in / 1 Comment

These four couples all began their relationships while students at Clemson. We all live in Chapin, SC now and have 10 Tiger cubs between us. We like to tell them they owe their LIVES to Clemson…which they do!

Taylor Zeck ’00 Rider, Michael Rider ’98, Anna Corpening ’01 Edwards, James “Josh” Edwards ’01, Michelle Proveaux ’01 Clayton, Jason Clayton ’00, Tracy Dalpe ’98 Cannon and Clay Cannon ’98.

You might also like
sadasd Travelers Spring 2014
Travelers Summer-Fall 2014
Colorado: Tony Price ’82 & Ragenia Price Thompson ’99
India: Phil Broder '90
Germany: Keith Hendrix ’98 and Jason Thomas ’12
Tanzania: Service Learning
Haiti: Jessica Howle ’12
China: Minou and David ’85 Kent, Lisa ’87 and Mark ’85 Daniels
1 reply

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *