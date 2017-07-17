Bahamas: Rider, Edwards, Clayton and Cannon families

These four couples all began their relationships while students at Clemson. We all live in Chapin, SC now and have 10 Tiger cubs between us. We like to tell them they owe their LIVES to Clemson…which they do!

Taylor Zeck ’00 Rider, Michael Rider ’98, Anna Corpening ’01 Edwards, James “Josh” Edwards ’01, Michelle Proveaux ’01 Clayton, Jason Clayton ’00, Tracy Dalpe ’98 Cannon and Clay Cannon ’98.