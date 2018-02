Sam ’60 Turnipseed, professor emeritus of entomology, and his wife Roxanne Wood ’80 Turnipseed are missionaries in Quimistan, Honduras. On Jan. 1, 2018, at the Tranquilidad Foundation (the children’s home that the Turnipseeds founded in the Quimistan Valley), the couple shared their love of Clemson with their “children”–they’re ALL IN! For more info, visit www.tranquilidadfd.com.