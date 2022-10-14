Supporting the Next Generation of STEM PhDs

Bridge to Doctorate Program to fund, educate and mentor underrepresented students

The inaugural class of Clemson’s Bridge to Doctorate Graduate Program began their studies on campus this summer and fall. Funded by a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation’s Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation program, along with additional resources provided by the University, full financial support is being provided to a cohort of 12 incoming underrepresented Ph.D. students enrolled in select programs in the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences or the College of Science.

The cohort comprises diverse scientific leaders with expertise in advanced materials research, which will “further support the state by graduating qualified Ph.D.s with expertise aligned to the needs of the broad spectrum of industries in South Carolina,” according to Oliver J. Myers, associate professor and associate dean of inclusion and equity in the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences.

The students will receive a $32,000 stipend for their first two years of education and research through the NSF’s funding, and the University will cover the cost of their remaining three years. In addition, participants will benefit from individual faculty and peer mentoring, advising and advocacy, as well as a built-in network for professional development and support.