California: Becky Salvatore ’07 and Anthony Salvatore ’05

Tony Salvatore, Suzanne Salvatore, Becky Salvatore ’07 and Anthony Salvatore ’05 took a weekend tour of the Bay Area and visited the Golden Gate Bridge, China Town and other San Fransisco sights. “We saw the Fisherman’s Wharf and Pier 39’s famous seal lions, ate some cioppino, rode a cable car or two, walked through the Dragon Gate, ate some In-N-Out … Oh, and we also watched a pretty enjoyable football game, too!”