California: Becky Salvatore ’07 and Anthony Salvatore ’05

/ in / 0 Comments / by:

Tony Salvatore, Suzanne Salvatore, Becky Salvatore ’07 and Anthony Salvatore ’05 took a weekend tour of the Bay Area and visited the Golden Gate Bridge, China Town and other San Fransisco sights. “We saw the Fisherman’s Wharf and Pier 39’s famous seal lions, ate some cioppino, rode a cable car or two, walked through the Dragon Gate, ate some In-N-Out … Oh, and we also watched a pretty enjoyable football game, too!”

You might also like
sadasd Travelers Spring 2014
Travelers Summer-Fall 2014
Colorado: Tony Price ’82 & Ragenia Price Thompson ’99
India: Phil Broder '90
Germany: Keith Hendrix ’98 and Jason Thomas ’12
Tanzania: Service Learning
Haiti: Jessica Howle ’12
China: Minou and David ’85 Kent, Lisa ’87 and Mark ’85 Daniels
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *