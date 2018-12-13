California: Kristen ’11 and Atticus ’11 Mabry

In August 2018, Kristen ’11 and Atticus ’11 Mabry ascended up the Mountaineer Route of Mount Whitney to a height of 14,505 feet.

“Unbelievably enough, there were graduates from University of South Carolina, University of Georgia and University of Florida all at the same time. The Mountaineer Route takes three days from the Whitney Portal but affords amazing views of the night sky and glacier lakes. Following the descent, we traveled through (the other) Death Valley at -282 feet. We highly recommend anyone looking to do this hike to contact Sierra Mountain Center for a guide! They made the entire experience just unbelievable.”