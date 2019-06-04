Wreaths Across America

The Baltimore/Washington, D.C., Clemson Club participated in Wreath Out with Wreaths Across America on Jan. 19, 2019. Volunteers helped retrieve over 250,000 holiday wreaths from the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery that had been placed there by the organization in December. Courtney Paul ’15 and Joe Cappello ’87 coordinated the club’s efforts. “This often-overlooked volunteer opportunity was a way for our club to honor veterans, their service and their final resting place,” Rachael Wiker ’00 said.