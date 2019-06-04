Food Bank Friends
On March 30, 2019, in Phoenix, the Arizona Clemson Club held an event with St. Mary’s food bank, which has been serving Arizona for more than 50 years. The club packed over 900 cases of food, with each case feeding a family of four for a week.
Wellspring Treasures
On Feb. 9, 2019, the Atlanta Clemson Club volunteered at Wellspring Treasures, a resale store that helps fund programs for Wellspring Living, which provides support for victims of commercial sexual exploitation and domestic sex trafficking. Volunteers sorted donations, merchandised items and cleaned the store.
Charlotte Baseball
The Charlotte Clemson Club hosted an evening at Graham Street Pub and Patio for Clemson alumni to congregate and enjoy happy hour drinks on March 26, 2019. Afterward, the group moved to BB&T Ballpark to cheer on the Clemson Baseball team as they faced off against the Charlotte 49ers. The Tigers won 8-5.
Wreaths Across America
The Baltimore/Washington, D.C., Clemson Club participated in Wreath Out with Wreaths Across America on Jan. 19, 2019. Volunteers helped retrieve over 250,000 holiday wreaths from the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery that had been placed there by the organization in December. Courtney Paul ’15 and Joe Cappello ’87 coordinated the club’s efforts. “This often-overlooked volunteer opportunity was a way for our club to honor veterans, their service and their final resting place,” Rachael Wiker ’00 said.
Christmas Social
The Edisto Clemson Club hosted a “Clemson Christmas Social” on Dec. 7, 2018, at House of Pizza in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to celebrate Clemson Football’s ACC Championship title. Guests were asked to bring an unwrapped gift to donate to Toys for Tots.
Are you looking to get involved with a local Clemson Club? Go to alumni. clemson.edu and click on “Join a Club” to find contact info, or contact Stewart Summers at ssummer@clemson.edu.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!