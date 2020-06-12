FOOD DRIVE VICTORY

On August 30, 2019, the Central Florida Clemson Club participated in the Villages’ 2019 College Colors Day event, a day after their watch party for the Clemson Football game versus Georgia Tech. Although poor weather cut the event short, the Villages Daily Sun newspaper later contacted the club with the results of the event’s annual food drive: Clemson took first place with 13,775 pounds. Penn State took second with 12,413.5 pounds.