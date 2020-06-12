RECRUITING WRAPUP
The Fort Hill Clemson Club raised more than $100,000 at their 2020 Recruiting Wrap Up through sponsorships, ticket sales and the online auction. Approximately 1,650 attendees gathered in the Clemson Football Indoor Practice Facility following National Signing Day to watch Coach Dabo Swinney introduce the 2020 midyear enrollees and Jordan Sorrells, Clemson’s director of recruiting operations, lead a question-and-answer session.
OKTOBERFEST
The Baltimore/Washington, D.C., Clemson Club threw an Oktoberfest celebration on October 6, 2019. The event was hosted by Clemson parents Katherine and Vladimir Novikov. Guests were transported to Germany by the authentic fare, lively music and festive decorations.
BIG THURSDAY TOURNAMENT AND TAILGATE
The Lancaster County Clemson Club participated in the 17th annual Big Thursday Scholarship Golf Tournament, which raises funds for scholarships to both USC-Lancaster and Clemson, on November 21, 2019. The following tailgate was held at USC-Lancaster’s Bradley Building, where Clemson and Gamecock fans alike gathered to enjoy good food, drink and company — with approximately 250 in attendance.
FOOD DRIVE VICTORY
On August 30, 2019, the Central Florida Clemson Club participated in the Villages’ 2019 College Colors Day event, a day after their watch party for the Clemson Football game versus Georgia Tech. Although poor weather cut the event short, the Villages Daily Sun newspaper later contacted the club with the results of the event’s annual food drive: Clemson took first place with 13,775 pounds. Penn State took second with 12,413.5 pounds.
OYSTER ROAST
The Greenville Clemson Club hosted its annual oyster roast on March 5 at Brewery 85 in Greenville. The sold-out event catered to 125 attendees, who enjoyed brews and oysters and listened to guest speaker Brandon Streeter, assistant coach for Clemson Football, and music by DJ Kurious George — the Tiger even made an appearance.