Old Friends

At the Tidewater Clemson Club’s watch party for the 2021 Clemson Football Homecoming game versus Boston College, one of their oldest and most active members, Web Sullivan ’65, reconnected by chance with Emily Smith Washington. They were both in Clemson’s freshman class of 1960. Washington says she was one of only four women in the student body.

Care Packages

The Baltimore/Washington, D.C., Clemson Club held their Moms’ Care Package Party on February 3. Angie Paolozzi (P ’24) and Helen Bath (P ’23) hosted the event for 34 local moms of current Clemson students. Each mom loaded yummy treats, thoughtful goodies and a free Clemson Club membership into boxes to ship off to Tigertown in time for a Valentine’s Day surprise.

Richmond Cleans Up

On Saturday, April 30, the Richmond Clemson Club teamed up with HandsOn Greater Richmond to participate in a litter cleanup with the James River Park System. Tiger faithful in the area gathered together to collect trash, help maintain trails and parking areas and conduct overall cleanup of the park and river.

Cheez-It Bowl

The Alumni Association and IPTAY participated in the official Cheez-It Bowl Pep Rally at Pointe Orlando, where they handed out promotional items in support of Tiger Band, Clemson Cheerleading and the Rally Cats. They also partnered to support the Central Florida Clemson Club at their Welcome to Orlando event at Ace Café, where roughly 250 alumni, family and friends gathered and raised $1,700 in an auction for the Central Florida Clemson Club scholarship. To finish off the weekend, the Alumni Association and IPTAY hosted the Clemson Family Tailgate, an all-inclusive, ticketed event that featured a live DJ and welcomed more than 500 alumni before the game.

Clemson Family Tailgates return this 2022 football season, with plans to appear in Atlanta, South Bend, Indiana, and beyond.

“Old Geezer Reunion”

In March, 61 Kappa Delta Chi fraternity brothers attended their “Old Geezer Reunion” at the Blackswamp Gathering Shed in Jasper County, South Carolina. KDX was organized by six Clemson students in 1960, continuing as a local fraternity until 1970, when it transitioned to Sigma Nu.

Clemson Meals Club Welcome Lacrosse

The Alumni Association welcomed Clemson’s first-ever women’s lacrosse head coach to the Greenville Luncheon Club in Greenville and the Second Century Society Luncheon Club in downtown Columbia, where the coaches shared the ins and outs of lacrosse with the roughly 60 attendees at each event.

Affinty Groups

The Alumni Association has added two new affinity groups:

The Nursing Alumni Council, led by President Betsy Myhre ’87*, will prioritize student-alumni networking, fundraising and organizing annual events for School of Nursing alumni.

The Veterans Alumni Council, led by President Patrik Schuler ’19, is a community for alumni who attended Clemson after their military service. The council will collaborate with the Office of Military Engagement, Clemson Corps and other military-affiliated groups for events like the Military Appreciation Game.

Interested in sharing the best eats and secret spots of your own city with fellow Tigers? Email shutto@clemson.edu for more information.