Colorado: Todd McGraw & Rosemary McGraw, Mike Burkhold, Annemarie H Jacques, Lindsay R Woods, Chris Ollis and Ken Johnson.

Todd McGraw & Rosemary McGraw, Mike Burkhold, Annemarie H Jacques, Lindsay R Woods, Chris Ollis and Ken Johnson met for a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the next day did the Rocky Mountain National Park Ridge Trail Road up to the tundra. Wearing Tiger paws on iPhones and hats they met another group of Clemson grads! Left to right: Todd McGraw + Rosemary McGraw, Mike Burkhold, Annemarie H. Jacques, Lindsay R. Woods, Chris Ollis, and kneeling Ken Johnson.

