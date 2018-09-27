Far from Home: Corbey Dukes ’84, M ’94

As the director of Oasis, a residential refuge for abused girls in Guatemala, Dukes is determined to find justice for them — a home as well.

“TO SEE AN 8-YEAR-OLD TESTIFY in court about —,” Corbey Dukes pauses for a moment, the long-distance call falling silent. “Just horrors. It’s overwhelming at times.”

The girls at Oasis are brave. Braver than anyone should have to be. And Dukes, the director of the residential program for sexually abused girls in Guatemala, witnesses their bravery every day.

After graduating from Clemson in 1984, Walter Corbett “Corbey” Dukes III and his wife, Janie Stevenson ’84, began careers in engineering and nutrition, respectively. The couple eventually settled on Pawleys Island, where Dukes worked a corporate job and earned his MBA from Clemson. Through church mission trips to Oasis, Dukes got to know the residential program and staff, and on one significant trip, he was surprised to learn that the current director was leaving. In 2009, Dukes and Stevenson found themselves back in Guatemala, this time with Dukes as director of Oasis and Stevenson managing nutritional needs.

As soon as he arrived, Dukes focused on building up Oasis’ staff of social workers and psychologists; more were needed to treat the depth of the girls’ trauma. Working without a background in psychology — or a lick of Spanish — Dukes remembers this early period as being particularly difficult: “I’m not a psychologist. When I got here, I was just trying to figure out what was going on. The biggest challenge was understanding why the kids were acting the way they were acting. Basically, I taught myself child psychology to figure out what system we needed to have here and the funding infrastructure needed to put that system in place.”

Girls are sent to Oasis under court order for protection and rehabilitation after being removed from abusive environments. The healing process is long and difficult; so are the investigations and judicial proceedings. According to Dukes, the rate for a successful prose-cution of a sex crime is 6 percent in Guatemala. To improve the chances of a better outcome, Oasis staff work with Guatemalan prosecutors and provide resources for thorough investigations. Above all, the girls courageously testify against their abusers in court — efforts that yield a 70 percent prosecution success rate.

“The girls are always better on the other end of the justice system,” Dukes says. “They get their voice back. We get threats, but we’re all still here. Just because something looks hard and is dangerous, it’s not an excuse not to do it.”