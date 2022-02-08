Photography by Max Knipstein

Sunday, December 12, 2021, Clemson Men’s Soccer defeated Washington 2-0 to claim the 2021 Men’s NCAA Soccer National Championship. The victory marked their third national title and the first under Coach Mike Noonan.

