Florida: Alex Holba ’16

Lt. Alex Holba ’16 completed civil engineering technical school at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and Tyndall Air Force Base, FL. This photo was taken during one of their completion exercises (a part of the civil engineering technical training), which had Holba conducting a fire rescue mission and explosive ordnance disposal. Holba will return to his assignment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Civil engineers for the Air Force are responsible for Air Force buildings, structures and bases all over the world–including combat zones.