Goodman Family Establishes Endowment in Memory of Their Parents

The family of Robert and Wanda Goodman — children, grandchildren and their spouses — holds 19 degrees from Clemson University to date. To honor the memory of their parents, the Goodman children and their spouses have established an endowment. The family is pictured here, including Robert and Wanda Goodman, seated, as well as Gary and Maria Goodman, Grant ’74, M ’80 and Sonya Boozer Goodman, Gayle Goodman Lever ’74, M ’79 and David Lever ’75 (now deceased), Gloria Goodman ’78, M ’81 and David ’74, M ’79 Young, and Greg ’81, M ’83 and Kim Goodman.