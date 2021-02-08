Honorary Alumna: Pamela Maddex Hendrix

Pamela Maddex Hendrix of Kiawah Island, S.C., was posthumously named honorary alumna by the Alumni Association. Hendrix graduated from Winthrop University in 1965 and married Leon “Bill” J. Hendrix ’63, M ’68* in 1967. Through their marriage, Pam developed a deep love for Clemson and later saw her four children graduate from the University: Jill Ganzenmüller ’92, Joy Yonce ’93*, Holly Cirrito ’95* and Jim Hendrix III ’98.

Together, Pam and Bill have provided financial support for the Hendrix Student Center, the Hendrix Family Endowment for the Office for the Student Body President, the Class of 1963 Bridge to Clemson University Endowment, the President’s Leadership Circle and the Emerging Scholars Program. They were Founding Partners for the James F. Barker and Marcia Barker Scholarship Endowment and distinguished members of the Trustee Oak Society.

In honor of Pam’s passion for travel, her children surprised her and developed the Pamela Maddex Hendrix Dream Jar Travel Endowment, which provides meaningful travel experiences for Clemson students. After her passing, the family became an Academic Cornerstone Partner with a gift of $2.5 million to create the Pamela Maddex Hendrix Dream Jar Education Abroad Endowment.

The honorary alumna designation was presented to Bill and the entire Hendrix family at Bill’s home in Clemson by Wil Brasington ’00, executive director of the Alumni Association, and Gregg Morton ’78, president of the Alumni Association Board of Directors.