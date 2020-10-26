Iowa: Chris Norfolk ’00

Chris Norfolk ’00, senior lecturer in chemical engineering, and his parents, Roger and Sandra Norfolk, after took a photo with their Tiger Rag after spending the day cleaning up downed trees and debris at the Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On August 10, 2020, a straight-line wind event, with wind speeds estimated at 140 mph (equivalent to a category 4 hurricane), hit central Iowa without warning.

