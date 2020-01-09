Israel: Scott ’03, M ’19 and Cyndi ’02, M ’08 Durham; Karen Yuki ’80, M ’86, Sydney ’11, M ’14, Hannah ’14 and George ’82, M ’88 Wyatt; Angela Gordon ’88 and Barry ’85 Sullivan; and Debbie Murphy Clardy ’84

Scott ’03, M ’19 and Cyndi ’02, M ’08 Durham; Karen Yuki ’80, M ’86, Sydney ’11, M ’14, Hannah ’14 and George ’82, M ’88 Wyatt; Angela Gordon ’88 and Barry ’85 Sullivan; and Debbie Murphy Clardy ’84 took a trip to Israel with Mount Airy Baptist Church in Easley, S.C.. The Clemson graduates of the group got together for a picture at the Sea of Galilee in Tiberias.