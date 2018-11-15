Israel: Tim Medford ’74, Hilary Shoop ’14, Kelsey Austin ’16, Bob Paulling ’85, Beth Goldie ’05, Ty Woodard ’07, Tracy Woodard ’08, Austin Blunt ’13, Mike Runge ’83, M ’01 and Megan Moran ’07

From left to right, Tim Medford ’74; Hilary Shoop ’14; Kelsey Austin ’16; Bob Paulling ’85; Beth Goldie ’05; Ty Woodard ’07; Tracy Woodard ’08; Austin Blunt ’13; Mike Runge ’83, M ’01; Megan Moran ’07; and Paulling’s wife, Dale traveled to Israel with Newspring church in October 2018. “We snapped this picture on the top of Mount Arbel, which is a mountain in The Lower Galilee near Tiberias in Israel.”