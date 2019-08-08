Kenya: Taylor Newsom ’06 and Megan Russell ’12

Two Clemson grads and two Clemson dads were part of a group of six surgeons, one anesthesiologist, two Clemson nursing graduates (now CRNAs) and family members who travelled to Kenya on a medical mission. The group joined with the AIC Cure Children’s Hospital in Kijabe, Kenya, Samaritan’s Purse, and SmileTrain to transform 60 children’s smiles with cleft lips and palates. From left to right, Taylor Newsom ’06 (CRNA), Dr. Nate Alexander (daughter, Mercedes Purington ’23), Dr. Matt Vana (son, Luke Vana ’22) and Megan Russell ’12 (CRNA).