Students Shine On National Stage

Clemson students won record numbers of prestigious national awards this year, ranging from the highly competitive Fulbright awards to the National Science Foundation, Goldwater, Astronaut and Hollings fellowships, which focus on STEM fields, and the Truman, Udall and Knight-Hennessy awards, which are service oriented.

1 | Charles Dove ’20 majored in electrical engineering and received the Fulbright Program’s Switzerland Study-Research Award. He received an Honorable Mention from the National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowship in 2020, a 2019 Astronaut Scholarship and was the recipient of the 2019 W.M. Riggs Award, given to the top student in electrical engineering.

2 | Jessica Baron is a Ph.D. student in computer science, visual computing, and received the Fulbright Program’s Switzerland Study-Research Award. She is currently a graduate research assistant in 2D and 3D facial analysis and a graduate teacher of record for digital production arts. Additionally, she has interned at TH Köln in Germany, Weta Digital in New Zealand and Pixar RenderMan.

3 | Jonathan Vogel ’20 majored in mechanical engineering and received the Aston Martin Coventry University Automotive Award. This is the first year this award has been offered by Fulbright, and Vogel was selected as the single recipient. It covers the first year of his master’s degree program and includes an industry placement with Aston Martin upon completion.

4 | McKinnon Reece ’20 majored in mechanical engineering and minored in Mandarin Chinese. He received the Taiwan English Teaching Assistantship from the Fulbright Program. He was previously selected for the Critical Language Scholarship from the U.S. State Department to study Chinese. He will be a teaching assistant and will work with local English teachers in elementary, middle or high schools.

5 | Madison Butler ’15 majored in language and international health. She received a Spain English Teaching Assistantship from the Fulbright Program. As a teaching assistant, she will be teaching English in elementary, middle or high schools. She previously served as a teacher with Teach for America.

6 | Mary Lyons ’19 majored in English and political science. She received a Serbia English Teaching Assistantship from the Fulbright Program. Lyons previously studied abroad in Serbia and will be returning to teach English to K-12 students.

In addition to Fulbright awards, three seniors and four graduate students received Graduate Research Fellowships from the National Science Foundation; three undergraduates received 2020 Barry M. Goldwater Scholarships; one undergraduate is the third Clemson student ever to receive the Truman Scholarship; and an undergraduate is Clemson’s second-ever Udall Scholar.

In addition, Clemson students and recent graduates received the 1897 Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship, the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship to Stanford Law School, the University’s first Madison Fellowship and the Astronaut Scholarship, as well as two Hollings Scholarships and 23 Gilman Scholarships.

