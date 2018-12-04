Military Appreciation Weekend: Rebecca L. Stratford ’10, William J. Stratford ’09, William Matheny Jr. ’00 and Stephen Noel ’03

Tigers of all military branches — active duty and retired — gathered with their Tiger Rags at a tailgate during Military Appreciation weekend. From left to right, David Allen, petty officer 3rd class (retired); Joey Pace, sergeant major (retired); Michelle Noel, colonel (retired); Rebecca L. Stratford ’10, captain; William J. Stratford ’09, first lieutenant; William Matheny Jr. ’00, lieutenant colonel; and Stephen Noel ’03, major.