ONE Clemson is an organization within the Clemson Alumni Association that helps student-athletes transition into careers. This year, ONE Clemson teamed up with the Michelin Career Center and the Athletic Department to fund 27 semesters of on-campus internships for student-athletes. The organization also partnered with Black Girls Golf to send 42 high school girls to Clemson’s Summer Scholars program so that they could experience Clemson and learn about the professional golf management program.

ONE Clemson’s fifth annual fundraiser kicked off at the Main Event party and auction on Saturday night, March 7. Two hundred attendees enjoyed an evening of good food and music at the Greenville Country Club. Auction items included NFL experiences with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, hosted by Brian Dawkins and Wayne Gallman. ONE Clemson also announced their funding of a scholarship that will provide tuition assistance for a participant in the Summer Scholars program to attend Clemson.

On Monday, March 9, the event continued with a golf tournament at Thornblade Country Club, where over 125 golfers competed for prizes. More than 25 former Clemson athletes participated in the fundraising events, including Brian Dawkins, Levon Kirkland, C.J. Spiller, Charlie Whitehurst and Ben Boulware.

Over the weekend, ONE Clemson raised just over $100,000. The funds will be used for additional student-athlete internships, the Summer Scholars program and Clemson scholarships.