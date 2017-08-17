Sahara, Morocco: Zack Geiger ’13, and Andy Burns ’15

In March of 2017, fellow alum Zack Geiger and I took a 3-day quad tour through the Sahara Desert near Merzouga, Morocco. Joining us were his girlfriend and some other friends from the States. We were able to ride camels out into the desert and sleep at a nomadic campsite in the dunes. The two of us posed for this picture with the Tiger Rag during our trek to the overnight campsite. It was an exhilarating trip, made all the more exciting by angry spitting camels and our guide quitting on day two after a dispute with the driver. It truly was the trip of a lifetime.