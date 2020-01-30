Scotland: Drake Rogers Loflin ’07, M ’10

Tigers descended en masse to a farm in East Lothian, Scotland, (near Edinburgh) for the wedding of Drake Rogers Loflin ’07, M ’10 to Graeme Meikle of Scotland in July 2019:

Emily Artz Johnson ’11; Anna Jackson Rogers ’10; Lena Wright Spisak ’07; Savannah Coleman ’12; Charles Rogers ’10; Mary Rogers Ridgeway ’84; Kathy Rogers Brannon ’80, ’84; Mary Hunter Tomlinson ’12; Kathy Dunlap Moore ’74; Drake Rogers Loflin ’07, M ’10; Ross Beasley ’21; Rogers Coxe ’11; Casey Johnson ’11, M ’12; David Creamer ’04; Jim Hines ‘ 72; Caleb Rogers ’10; Elizabeth Matthews Weir ’13; and Robert Weir ’10.