Stuart Waldo M ’98 and his family took a trip to Scotland (Sept 10-17, 2018) and toured a number of historic sites and castles. “This photo is of Urquhart Castle on Loch Ness, just south of Inverness, Scotland,” says Waldo. “The castle dates to the 13th century. If you look real close, maybe you can see Nessie in the water off in the distance.”