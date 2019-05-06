Seattle: Carrie Trebil ’08

Carrie Trebil ’08 joined other Main Street South Carolina directors in Seattle for the Main Street Now Conference. She was also able to visit the Olympic National Forest and got a panoramic view of the city from the iconic Space Needle.

No one noticed her holding the Tiger Rag during this group photo: Jonathan Irick, Molly Willard, William Freeman, Howie Owens, Lara Hudson, Katharine Spadacenta, Carrie Trebil ’08, Michael Lisle, Doug Polen, Suzy Moy, Jenny Boulware.