South Carolina: Elaine Richardson M ’76, Ph.D. ’86 and Debi Culler

Two breast cancer survivors, Elaine Richardson M ‘76, Ph.D. ‘86, professor emerita of animal and veterinary sciences, and Debi Culler, municipal court judge, were co-captains for the Tumornators, a breast cancer team participating in the 2019 Pledge the Pink walk on the Lowcountry islands of Hunting, Dataw and Fripp on October 25-27. Day 2 was ‘Clemson Day’ for the team, as they walked the 10 miles on Dataw Island.