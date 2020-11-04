Tennessee: Candace Hall ’10, Lyndsey Williams Mayweather ’10, April Smith ’08, Alexia Richardson ’10 and Nyamekyer Sonja Badu ’11

Candace Hall ’10, Lyndsey Williams Mayweather ’10, April Smith ’08, Alexia Richardson ’10 and Nyamekyer Sonja Badu ’11 celebrated their 32nd birthdays in the mountains of Tennessee on a hiking trip led by fellow Clemson alum Ryan Maum ’17, who owns and operates Experience Chattanooga. Ryan shot the photo of the group on the overlook of Cumberland Mountain. “We celebrated our 19th birthdays together in Calhoun Courts and have been celebrating together ever since!” wrote Lynsey.