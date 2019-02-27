The ‘Yes’ That Changed My Life

I have a favorite picture. Taken at my high school graduation in Westfield, Mass., the picture shows me with three close friends, our heads tilted close, our mortarboards almost touching. We all look right at the camera even though there are girls everywhere. Somehow we all look acne-free. Somehow this picture, taken before I had ever laid eyes on Clemson University soil, screams Clemson University. Somehow I will try to explain.

The picture captures a moment of pure elation at the end of high school. But this picture is really about beginnings, for before it hands out diplomas, college hands us all shiny, clean slates.

A Chance Discovery

To this day I still cannot believe Clemson accepted me. I was immature, lacked drive, and had a visible disdain for all things authoritative. My high school grades were “good” (at best); my college entrance essay was titled “My Best Friend the Pen” (really); my community service was non-existent; and I had little extracurricular connection to my school, save four years on the swim team (one of the most individual of team sports).

Looking back at my high school self, I realize that my gregariousness rarely came off as genuine, rather as obnoxious, arrogant or both. This, compounded with my height (high), my hair (large), my voice (loud), my joie de vivre (too joie for most people’s vivre), was an equation that equaled loneliness. I belonged only to my notion of not belonging.

One winter afternoon my senior year, sitting alone in the Westfield High library, I came across a Clemson brochure, a glossy barrage of orange and purple, brick and Helvetica. That evening I typed “Clemson, SC” into MapQuest and learned it was exactly 1,000 miles from Westfield. So in secrecy I applied. I accepted their letter of acceptance sight unseen. In fact, I only told my parents about a week after I mailed in my response. My parents, not thinking much of the news because I had already agreed to another college, smiled and went back to whatever they were doing. Later, after some pleading I’m sure, my parents decided to send two nonrefundable down payments: one for Clemson, and one for the school everyone thought I’d be attending in the fall.

Finding Something We Could Agree On

In late April my parents and I took a tour of the “other” school and they loved it. It was small and insulated, beautiful and safe, quiet and quaint and picturesque with Jesuit monks walking the green grounds in their traditional brown garb. Even I had to admit – begrudgingly, of course – that it seemed quite all right.

Four weeks later, a week after graduation, the three of us took another drive, this time down to South Carolina. The drive down was long and hot, the air conditioner in the ’93 Mercury Sable working intermittently. As we drove onto campus, I paid more attention to my parents’ perusing of campus than of the campus itself. We drove past Death Valley, and a hush came over the car. Finally, my father softly said, “Wow.” I audibly exhaled.

Clemson took my parents off my hands and treated them like, frankly, I feel they’d never been treated before. I was busy registering for classes (fingers-crossed), hanging out in the dorms with kids whose accents I couldn’t understand, attending rallies and orientation lectures and, of course, learning the fight song. It was truly three magical days. It’s funny, there was never an “Okay, you can attend Clemson” conversation. Instead, on the last day, the three of us were all just standing together in the TigerOne card office and that was that. Before we left I bought an orange Clemson t-shirt. I wore it all summer.