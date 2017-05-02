Travelers Spring 2017

Cole Swartwood ‘16 and Sammie Flynn ‘17: After traveling to see Clemson shut out Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve we decided to travel north to Page, Arizona. Page is home to one of the most popular sites to see nature has to offer, the Horseshoe Bend. We took our Tiger Rag within a few feet of the edge to get this awesome picture.

Hawaii *Bob ’78 and *Lee Anne Sattazahn celebrated Clemson’s championship victory at the top of Mt. Haleakala in Maui on Jan. 10.

Whether you were in Tampa or elsewhere, we heard you celebrating the Clemson championship for weeks! Below are fan photos submitted to us.

Have your own photo you want to share? Email jdselle@clemson.edu and we’ll add it to the gallery.

 

