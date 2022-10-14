An Infinite Partnership

US Space Force names Clemson its newest strategic partner

The U.S. Space Force welcomed Clemson as an official member of its University Partnership Program at a Memorandum of Understanding signing event in July. Clemson is the 13th university to join the partnership program.

The U.S. Space Force — the sixth and newest branch of the U.S. armed forces — established the partnership program to identify, develop and retain a diverse, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)-capable workforce to further its mission to protect U.S. and allied interests in space.

As modern warfare is increasingly fought via satellite control networks, the need for creative workers proficient in the STEM fields is at an all-time high. Through the partnership, the Space Force will seek to recruit new members and create educational and leadership development programs for existing Space Force employees.

“Clemson is proud to partner with the Space Force in becoming a member of the University Partnership Program,” said President Jim Clements. “As we continue our institution’s strong history with the United States armed forces, this new partnership is an incredible opportunity for our faculty, staff and students to continue to engage in groundbreaking research, develop innovative educational experiences and discover new and exciting ways to serve our country.”

“Our nation is depending on the next generations of scientists and engineers to help us solve complex national security challenges.”

The research and technology will make an impact far outside the military, said Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson. “With the signing of the MOU, Clemson University and the U.S. Space Force commit to an exciting partnership for the future,” said Thompson. “Our nation is depending on the next generations of scientists and engineers to help us solve complex national security challenges, and these challenges are multigenerational.”

Teaming up with the Space Force comes naturally for Clemson, with its rich military heritage dating back to its founding as an all-male military college in 1889. Its ROTC program has produced more than 10,000 officers, including Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, a 1984 alumnus, and two Air Force generals assigned to Space Force — Maj. Gen. Leah G. Lauderback ’93 and Maj. Gen. Donna Shipton ’91.