For me, Clemson has changed my life. When I first entered campus, I was scared to death. Coming from a small high school, I was not ready for the 20,000 students who walked the campus every day. I remember my first class at 8 a.m. where I didn’t say a word to anyone because of how scared I was. But I also remember a feeling that I could not describe. Even though Clemson was a challenge and I was scared about sticking it out, I did. I got involved. I applied for things I never thought I would get. I put myself out there, and I stay committed to those rolling hills no matter how bad my calves hurt.

Clemson was not always easy for any of us. We have all loved and enjoyed our time here, but there have always been challenges. Long nights in Cooper, homesickness and times where you felt like you did not know where to go. But as Clemson taught us, we weathered the storm. We made it through the trials and tribulations and came out stronger. Now I know this challenge is even bigger. More daunting. Something we have never even dealt with before. But in my heart, I know we are up for the task.

Even though we will not be walking across the stage in May, we will be walking into a new stage of life. Every tiger has its stripes, and we have ours. We have the greatest university behind us, and when things get back to normal, a place we can always come home to.

We have Clemson.