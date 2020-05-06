Clemson senior Thomas Marshall III shares his thoughts
with fellow members of the class of 2020
Dear Class of 2020,
When you walked into your last class before spring break, you never thought that that would be some of your last Clemson moments. The last time you would see that friend, the last time you would chat with your favorite professor or the last time you would take a stroll across Library Bridge looking over the sparkling Reflection Pond.
The harsh reality is, it was. COVID-19, the coronavirus, or whatever you want to call it has turned our lives upside down. No, I’m not talking about the Upside Down, the creepy alternate universe in Stranger Things, but it sure feels like that some days. Our graduation ceremony has been postponed, and some of us have lost job offers, not knowing what is next for post-graduation plans. The reason it hurts so bad is that humans crave celebration. We need celebration and ceremony to gather, to mark milestones and to enjoy life. We love those end-of-the-year awards, those last functions where they honor the seniors — we love it all. Ceremonies make transitions easier for us. Well, we don’t have that luxury. But there is something we do have…
We have Clemson.
