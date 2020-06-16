UPTOWN

An area full of young professionals and dog lovers, Uptown Dallas is a neighborhood with a bustling nightlife (and it’s where I call home). It’s also where our Clemson Club meets for football watch parties. Be sure to stop by the Katy Trail Ice House for a backyard-style, dog-friendly lunch on the edge of a once-abandoned railroad line that’s been turned into a 3.5-mile trail that connects several areas of the city. Grab an Old-Fashioned at Parliament to kick-start happy hour or visit West Village to scratch your shopping itch.

PRO TIP Hop on a free trolley to get to downtown Dallas.