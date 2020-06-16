Howdy! Welcome to Dallas, home of the Mavericks, Stars, Rangers and Cowboys. My name is Cooper Shannon, class of 2009, and I’m a professional graphic designer and marketer. The DFW Metroplex is an area with over 1,000 alumni, so Clemson is no stranger to this city. If you find yourself here for business or pleasure, you might run into a fellow Tiger in one of these great areas:
UPTOWN
An area full of young professionals and dog lovers, Uptown Dallas is a neighborhood with a bustling nightlife (and it’s where I call home). It’s also where our Clemson Club meets for football watch parties. Be sure to stop by the Katy Trail Ice House for a backyard-style, dog-friendly lunch on the edge of a once-abandoned railroad line that’s been turned into a 3.5-mile trail that connects several areas of the city. Grab an Old-Fashioned at Parliament to kick-start happy hour or visit West Village to scratch your shopping itch.
PRO TIP Hop on a free trolley to get to downtown Dallas.
BISHOP ARTS
Across the Trinity River, southwest of downtown, sits a smaller area called Bishop Arts — full of character-rich restaurants and boutiques. Make sure to grab a good book and cocktail at Wild Detectives or enjoy some wine at The Boulevardier. This area’s charm comes from its close proximity to the surrounding neighborhood, which gives it a quieter feel.
GREENVILLE AVENUE
Arguably the most popular area in Dallas. Both “upper” and “lower” Greenville Avenue have something to offer. One of the greatest rooftop views can be found at HG SPLY, where you can enjoy classic American eats overlooking the city skyline. Walk across the street and you’ll find yourself at the Truck Yard, an expansive retro-themed bar with backyard seating and a giant treehouse.
PRO TIP For live music, make your way to Sundown at the Granada, a remodeled theater featuring all kinds of alternative up-and-coming artists.
ARTS DISTRICT
If it’s museums you’re after, look no further than the Arts District of downtown. The Lawn at Nasher Sculpture Museum is open late on Friday nights for food vendors, live music and an outdoor movie. Next door are both the Dallas Museum of Art and the iconic Klyde Warren Park, a public green space built on top of a freeway! Some of the city’s most popular festivals occur here, and on any given Saturday, you’ll find food trucks lining the side of the park and live music in the evening.
TRINITY GROVES
A newly revitalized area of Dallas, Trinity Groves has a wonderful view of the skyline next to the iconic steel cable Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. A family-friendly pedestrian bridge allows you to walk over the Trinity River into downtown. Several great restaurants include modern Mexican at Beto & Son, country music gigs at Babb Brothers BBQ and a great view of downtown from the upper level of Saint Rocco’s New York Italian. Across the street is Steam Theory Brewing Company, a craft brewery owned by Bachelor host, Chris Harrison.